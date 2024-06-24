With this luxe staycation giveaway, you could be whisking your special someone away to the rolling dunes of the Arabian desert, for a one-night getaway at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. The overnight stay comes with a hearty breakfast included, and after a day of lounging by the pool, embracing desert adventures, or getting pampered at the spa (spa treatment not included), you’ll get to round-out your day with dinner at the hotel’s pretty Italian restaurant, Terra Secca.

@alwathbahotel

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024