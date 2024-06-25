45 days of giveaways day 25: Win! Saturday brunch for 4 at Hutong
Hutong presents guests with a brunch concept inspired by one of the grandest meals documented in the Chinese culinary legacy, every Saturday afternoon. The Imperial Brunch pays tribute to the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast, a legendary banquet in the Qing dynasty. The brunch begins with a wide variety of unlimited starters and delicate dim sum. For the main course, guests may select one specially curated dish each and end the evening on a sweet note with Hutong’s sharing dessert platter. Come hungry with three of your foodie mates.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
