45 days of giveaways day 26: Win! Return business class flights for 2 to the Maldives with Beond
Dreaming of jetting off to paradise this summer? Start your holiday in style with two return flights from Dubai to Maldives with Beond. Beond offers all business class seats, replicating the private jet experience through best-in-class amenities, a stellar culinary offering, and attentive service to make your holiday start from the moment that you board. There’s a focus on high-spec tech too. Each passenger is given Beats headphones (noise cancelling, we may add), and can set up an iPad infront of them to stream a selection of blockbuster movies, comedic series’ or listen to a podcast. Prefer to watch on your phone? Simply link the headphones up to your phone and stream away.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024