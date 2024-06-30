45 days of giveaways day 30: Win! A brunch and stay at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Enjoy a beautiful break at the Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi with your special someone. You’ll check in to one of the traditionally adorned rooms, wake up to breakfast the next day, and then continue on a culinary voyage with a table for two at the Gardens of Babylon brunch. It’s a fusion of flavours and one of the best spreads in the capital.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
