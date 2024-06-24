It’s set to add to the incredible roster of dining options in DIFC later this year…

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai “this autumn”.

The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai in 2024, according to its website. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester.

Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamorous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai. We already know it will again feature artwork from art world phenomenon, Damien Hurst.

The London iteration serves up a set business lunch through the week, weekend dinner parties and elevated omakase menus, all of which were hoping to see at the Dubai iteration.

The restaurant is currently on track for its scheduled autumn opening, and is headed for DIFC. What’s On did a little bit of extra digging, and are fairly confident in predicting precise GPS coordinates of: Innovation Hub tower, located behind Chic Nonna in the currently under-construction area of DIFC.

This marks Caprice Holdings’ welcome return to Dubai for the first time since opening The Ivy in 2011, which subsequently closed at the end of 2016. Owned by British entrepreneur Richard Caring, the Caprice Holdings portfolio consists of some of the UK’s most glittering and renowned restaurants, like iconic celeb hotspots Scott’s and Annabel’s and Instagram favourites, Bacchanalia and 34 Mayfair. He’s also still the man behind The Ivy Collection, which now includes The Ivy restaurants as well as The Ivy Asia restaurants located all across the UK.

Talking about the upcoming opening, Chairman of Caprice Holdings Richard Caring said: “The Middle East, and Dubai specifically has made its mark on the map as a global pioneer of innovation, welcoming an array of diverse and discerning diners.”

“We are thrilled to bring Caprice Holdings, our rich heritage, and expert know-how to a region that is bubbling with potential and opportunity. We look forward to bringing our unique approach to the region’s competitive and glamorous F&B landscape with the launch of Sexy Fish Dubai”.

Only time will tell whether Dubai will get sizzling servings of more Caprice Holdings restaurants, but we’d love to see them bring more big names to the city. Annabel’s Dubai? Yes please…

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening 2024. @sexyfish_dubai

Lead Image: Sexy Fish London/ Facebook