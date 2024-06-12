The word solstice comes from the Latin words for ‘sun’ and ‘to stand still’…

The UAE will witness the longest day of the year next week on June 20. It’s called the ‘summer solstice’, which is an annual astronomical phenomenon that marks the official beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The dates of the solstice don’t occur on the same day every year as it depends on when the sun reaches the northernmost point from the celestial equator. It shifts between June 20, 21 and 22, and this year it falls on June 20.

What is the summer solstice?

Summer Solstice occurs when the Northern Hemisphere (the half of earth that is north of the equator) receives more sunlight than on any other day of the year. Astronomically, this is when the sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky.

Since this is the longest day of the year, it only makes sense that it will also be the shortest night of the calendar year. The day is expected to last 13 hours and 48 minutes.

Humans may have observed the summer solstice as early as the Stone Age and cultures around the world still celebrate the day with feasts, bonfires, picnics and songs. It is also known as the June solstice.

So, does this mean that it will be the hottest day of the year?

Thankfully, no. According to National Geographic, on the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives more sunlight than on any other day of the year — but that doesn’t mean the first day of summer is also the hottest. The solstice marks the height of the sun, but the hottest weather comes a month or two later.

Temperatures in the UAE are already pretty toasty, and in the past, we have witnessed temperatures above 50 degrees in the UAE. The hottest temperature ever recorded, an official record for the UAE was an eye-sweating 52.1ºC (125.78ºF). It was recorded in the shade, by specialist calibrated equipment back in July 2002. Phew…

Images: Unsplash