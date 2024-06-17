On Sunday, temperatures soared to near 50°C in Sweihan, Al Ain…

The hottest temperature of the year so far was recorded on Sunday June 16 in the UAE, reports Khaleej Times.

In the region of Sweihan, Al Ain, temperatures peaked at a sizzling 49.4°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The sweltering near 50 degree temperature was recorded at 2.45pm.

Sunday’s peak temperatures across the rest of the region were marginally less intense, but highs of 45.8°C were recorded at Expo City, while the desert region of Al Marmoon peaked at an impressive 47.2°C.

In the capital city, Abu Dhabi saw a high of 45.3°C.

#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 49.4°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/ivzn4WRKiE — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) June 16, 2024

What is the hottest temperature ever recorded in the UAE?

While these temperatures might have you mopping your brow, they’re still a few degrees from the hottest temperature ever recorded in the UAE. That accolade still stands with the summer of 2002, during the July of which temps hit an eye-sweating 52.1ºC.

What about the rest of the world?

The highest temp recognised by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), is 56.7C recorded in Death Valley on July 10, 1913.