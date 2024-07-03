DIFC is getting a show-stopping trio of new restaurants and bars…

DIFC is already firmly established as Dubai’s ultimate fine dining destination. But a trio of new restaurants and bars are set to further cement that status.

From D.ream, the renowned hospitality group, comes three new venues set to bring high-impact dining to the 51st and 52nd floors of ICD Brookfield Place. And all are set to open later this year.

First up will be a duo of culinary concepts already established on the chic dining scenes in London and Paris: Bar des Prés and Il Gattopardo. Both located on the 51st floor of ICD Brookfield, Bar des Prés promises a fusion of Franco and East Asian flavours; while Il Gattopardo will become the hottest spot for Italian riviera-inspired dining.

On the 52nd floor, we can look forward to a brand new concept, 1920, a glamorous Art Deco Bar that presents master mixology and sensational views.

Bar des Prés

Already found in Paris and London’s Mayfair, Bar des Prés (lead image) is helmed by star chef Cyril Lignac, and Dubai marks the fourth international location of the restaurant. A restaurant known for its inventive Franco and East Asian fusions, the menu will be packed with Lignac’s signature flair, pairing seasonal ingredients with traditional techniques. In a space that oozes Parisian grandeur 51 floors above the city, expect to dine on a menu of dishes like green asparagus with caramelised miso; crunchy crab & avocado galette with madras and delicate sushi plates. The dessert menu, which pays homage to the chef’s training as a mastery pastry chef, looks set to be standout, with options like guanaja chocolate soufflé and pecan praline mille-feuille.

Il Gattopardo

Inspired by its namesake novel, a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera awaits at Il Gattopardo. Chef Massimo Pasquarelli will lead the culinary brigade, presenting a menu of modern masterful Italian classics. Dishes to look forward to include gamberi, sicilian mazara prawns, and stracciatella agnolotti, alongside fresh flavourful seafood and decadent desserts.

Welcoming diners to enjoy the charm and sophistication found in dazzling dining destinations Milan and Venice, the restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights. After hours, an intimate lounge will come to life as the music is turned up and the lights are dimmed and resident DJs dictate the tempo

1920

New and exclusive to Dubai will be 1920, a 52nd floor bar set to time travel you back 100 years. This gorgeous Art Deco bar will come with an array of luxurious event spaces, designed for both business and leisure. The beating heart will be a 78-seater bar with stunning city vistas, where guests can sip creative cocktails and vintage Champagne. On the design front, there’s a nod to soaring Manhattan skyscrapers and vintage glamour, creating a space that fuses all the best bits of both old and new.

The trio of show-stopping new venues will join an already impressive collection of restaurants in DIFC that features elegant brasserie The Guild, girly French restaurant Josette, and cool cafe Lulu and The Beanstalk.

We can’t wait to check them out…

Bar Des Prés, Il Gattopardo and 1920, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening late 2024.