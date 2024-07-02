45 days of giveaways day 32: Win! Dhs1,000 worth of cookies from Butter by the Dozen
We’ve done the maths on this, and a Dhs1,000 voucher for Butter by the Dozen gets you approximately 15 boxes of their signature ooey gooey butter cookies. So, that’s one box a month for an entire year – plus a handful of boxes for emergencies. A new addition to the cookie delivery scene, Butter by the Dozen serves up boxes of (you probably guessed it) 12 little sweet treats in flavours like butter, nutella, and peanut butter, plus monthly special flavours.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
