45 days of giveaways day 33: Win! Saturday brunch for 4 at The Nice Guy
Let the good times roll on Saturdays at The Nice Guy, where you and three friends could be checking out their fun-filled brunch. As the drinks flow, dig into ricotta pancakes or scrambled eggs, followed by daytime dishes such as the fan favourite pepperoni pizza, beef short ribs and the restaurant’s beloved warm choc chip cookies. Live entertainment keeps the party mood going all afternoon.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
