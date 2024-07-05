Embark on a culinary voyage across the finest French flavours in a cosy bistro atmosphere at perennially popular Couqley French Bistro in JLT. You and five friends could snag yourselves a private dining experience, perfect for a celebration or get-together with your nearest and dearest, where the expert culinary team will prepare a three-course menu of French favourites. It’s paired with three hours of soft drinks and house wines, too. Santé!

@couqleyuae

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024

 