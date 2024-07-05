45 days of giveaways day 35: Win! A private dining experience for 6 at Couqley
Embark on a culinary voyage across the finest French flavours in a cosy bistro atmosphere at perennially popular Couqley French Bistro in JLT. You and five friends could snag yourselves a private dining experience, perfect for a celebration or get-together with your nearest and dearest, where the expert culinary team will prepare a three-course menu of French favourites. It’s paired with three hours of soft drinks and house wines, too. Santé!
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT