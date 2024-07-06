Somewhat of a shawarma addict? We feel you. Well you can get your fix without breaking the bank courtesy of this prize from Allo Beirut, where you’ll be able to enjoy a shawarmas a day until What’s On turns 46. Yes, that’s right, one whole year of 365 shawarmas. The Allo Beirut menu is all about those nostalgic Lebanese flavours, so whether your shawarma of choice is chicken, soujok, beef or Arabic – you can sample your way through them all for 12 whole months. Valid at Dubai locations for dine-in only.

@allobeirutstreetfood

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024