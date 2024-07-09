Broadway Brasserie & Bar at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental brings the magic of the stage to a live music venue and theatrical dining experience. With this prize, they’ll be serving up a three-course menu of signature dishes for you and three friends, from their menu of modern brasserie eats like escargot, lobster thermidor, and Josper grilled striploin. You’ll also get a welcome drink, plus a selection of wine, cocktails, mocktails and soft drinks too.

@broadway.uae

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024