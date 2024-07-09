45 days of giveaways day 39: Win! Dinner for 4 at Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Broadway Brasserie & Bar at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental brings the magic of the stage to a live music venue and theatrical dining experience. With this prize, they’ll be serving up a three-course menu of signature dishes for you and three friends, from their menu of modern brasserie eats like escargot, lobster thermidor, and Josper grilled striploin. You’ll also get a welcome drink, plus a selection of wine, cocktails, mocktails and soft drinks too.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT