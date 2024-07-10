45 days of giveaways day 40: Win! A family pass for 6 to Boo Boo Laand
For a fun-filled day indoors this summer, look no further than Boo Boo Laand. The largest indoor children’s entertainment centre in Dubai, this new emporium of all things family fun at The Dubai Mall is sure to have your little ones in awe. A fun, colourful haven of entertainment and education, there’s something for children of all ages. Win a family pass for up to six with this brilliant prize.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT