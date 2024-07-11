If you’re looking for a unique dining experience for a special occasion, look no further than The Pods. Here, the dining experience takes place inside a glass dome-like pod, where you control the temperature, music and vibe as you dine on sophisticated pan-Asian flavours. This prize is for the Ruby Package for two, so The Pods will take care of everything from balloons, candles, flowers, sparklers, even your very own red-carpet entrance to your exclusive pod. Dine in style with a 3-course set menu and champagne on arrival.

@thepodsdubai

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024