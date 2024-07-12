45 days of giveaways day 42: Win! A brunch and stay at 25hours Hotel One Central
Say Prost to a weekend escape in the heart of the city with a one-night stay at 25hours Hotel One Central. Check-in to one of their funky guest rooms, make a splash at the swimming pool – which comes with incredible views of the Museum of the Future, and dine your way through Bavarian eats and treats with dinner for two at Ernst Biergarten.
@ernstdubai, @25hourshoteldubai
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT