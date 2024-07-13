45 days of giveaways day 43: Win! A roast for 4 at Bull & Bear
Round out the weekend with a hearty roast in the upscale surrounds of Bull & Bear. A vibrant dining destination that fuses cosmopolitan Dubai with the vibrant spirit of New York, this prize serves up a Sunday roast (food only) for you and three mates. There’s a choice of succulent rib eye of beef, roasted Cajun chicken, rack of lamb, or roast zaatar cauliflower, accompanied by moreish sides like garlic and thyme roast potatoes and bone marrow gravy. It’s paired with soulful tunes from a live singer.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
