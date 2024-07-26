Hello Moto…

Let me preface this by saying, I grew up in a third-world country – so while I may be Gen Z coded, there are certain aspects of being a millennial I heavily relate to. The weird moustache obsession, the layering of tank tops, literal dial-up internet, using dodgy websites like Limewire to download music – do I need to prove myself any further? I think not.

One core memory of mine relating directly to the Motorola Razr is one of my aupairs growing up, Carmen I think her name was. Carmen used to wear the most fashionable clothing and always for some reason had two phones (ahead of her time, honestly.)

One of the phones that she used to carry was a bright pink Motorola Razr. The obsession I had with asking this woman, at the ripe age of 7, if I could hold her phone was something that I to this day think about.

The two of us used to sit on the couch and listen to her dodgy download of Sean Kingston’s Beautiful Girls on this bright pink Motorola Razr. We’d take back camera selfies and put a horrible black and white or sepia filter on the photo before she would promptly tell me to finish my homework before my mom came home.

I used to beg and plead with my parents for a pink phone like hers, and being the responsible parents they were, deprived me of ever owning this beautiful pink phone, that shone like a beacon of what a cool girl was in the early 2000s. That is until I grew up slightly and Blackberry was all the rage, and so the colourful phone became a distant memory.

Until the announcement that Namshi has brought the Motorola Razr to Dubai once again. My mind was instantly sent back to that time and all of a sudden, even in my adult life, nothing else matters to me more than knowing I can once again own this gorgeous brightly coloured flip phone.

New and improved

Let me give you a down-low on the new and improved Motorola Razr that is now available across Dubai and the UAE thanks to Namshi.

Much to my inner child’s disdain, the phone is no longer available in pink, however, you have the chic option of spritz orange, spring green, beach sand, koala grey and midnight blue. The phone is wrapped in a sleek leather case giving it the pop of colour.

Ideal for taking pictures there is now a front camera, and back camera to snap all your photos (please don’t use sepia or highly contrasted black and white filters, thank you.)

The phone has been brought into the future with Google Gemini on the flip phone, so you’ll have more than a rad phone in your pocket, you’ll have a personal assistant too (past Shelby and Carmen would be quaking at the thought.)

Starting July 25, the Motorola Razr 50 series is available exclusively to Namshi and is priced from Dhs2299 and when you purchase the phone, you will also get Dhs300 cash back on Namshi for even more fashion-forward shopping.

We’ll catch you with our Motorola’s on the flip side…

namshi.com

Images: Supplied and unsplash