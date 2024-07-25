Educational and entertaining…

With school out for summer in Abu Dhabi, if you’re staying in the city, summer camps are an awesome way to keep little ones entertained while they also learn new things.

Here are 7 great summer camps to enroll your little ones in this season.

KidZania

Loved by kids – and tolerated through gritted teeth by adults – KidZania continues to be a cut above the competition as far as children’s summertime entertainment goes. The impressive and interactive mini-city combines playful activities with education, using an innovative approach to make learning fun. Their summer camp offers a diverse range of multidisciplinary activities designed to engage and inspire young minds. From crafting intricate food sculptures to expressing themselves through dance and exploring their artistic talents with arts and crafts, KidZania’s camp provides endless opportunities for kids – aged four to 16 years – to learn, play, and grow. The cost is Dhs650 for the week, with a 10 per cent sibling discount available.

abudhabi.kidzania.com

The National Aquarium

The National Aquarium is running an oceanic-themed camp that’s perfect for budding marine biologists. Running weekdays (except Fridays) until August 23, from 9am to 2pm, kids aged five to 13 years will engage in a combination of physical and interactive activities such as scavenger hunts, arts and crafts sessions, and examining microorganisms under a microscope. The cost is Dhs219 per day, Dhs850 for the week, with a 10 per cent sibling discount available.

thenationalaquarium.ae

Snow Abu Dhabi

The self-proclaimed coolest kids’ camp in town, Snow Abu Dhabi’s summer camp is a perfect option, promising snow much fun. Running until August 30, from 9am to 5pm, the camp keeps kids aged four to 10 years entertained with workshops, treasure hunts, magic shows, unlimited park rides and attractions, trips to VOX Cinemas, and more. The cost starts at Dhs250 per day, Dhs999 for a week, and there’s a 15 per cent sibling discount.

skidxb.com/snow-abu-dhabi

Bounce Abu Dhabi

With more than 100 interconnected trampolines, the OG bounce house is a spring-loaded urban playground where hard surfaces are replaced with circus-grade sponge, giant airbags and springs. Bounce offers a summer camp that will have kids bouncing off the walls – literally. Running until August 23, children of all ages can level up their freestyle skills, learn cool new tricks, and make new friends at the indoor play park. The camp includes fun games such as egg-and-spoon races, tug of war, and more. It runs Monday to Friday from 10am to 10pm (Sunday to Wednesday) and 10am to midnight (Thursday to Saturday). The cost is Dhs210 for a half-day, Dhs840 for a weekly half-day rate, Dhs300 for a full day, and Dhs1,100 for a weekly full-day rate.

bounce.ae

Air Maniax

Organised chaos reigns at Air Maniax, a gigantic indoor children’s entertainment megaplex in Yas Mall and Marina Mall. The centrepiece is a 15,000 square-foot inflatable area to attack, a challenging warrior assault course (with separate areas for toddler warriors), and a crazy zipline swing that sees kids fly, twist and spin above the park. Sign your little ones up for summer camp until August 23 featuring a range of activities, challenges, plus exciting games and prizes. Camp runs weekly from 8.30am to 2pm.

airmaniax.com

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

This camp by ADSS and Al Ain Summer Sports (AASS) is perfect for parents looking to promote an active and healthy lifestyle for their kids. It’s jam-packed with a wide range of sporting, educational, and recreational activities, along with craft sessions to keep children entertained throughout the hot summer months. Participants will also be treated to a hearty breakfast and lunch to keep little bodies full of energy. The camp runs weekdays until August 25. Suitable for kids aged four to 15 years, the cost is Dhs250 per day with varying packages available.

adsummersports.ae

Circuit X

Hudayriyat Island’s Circuit X hosts an action-packed summer camp until August 25. Children aged six to 14 years can look forward to sunny days filled with fun, adventure, sports, and skill-building activities, including kayaking, basketball, tennis, football, yoga, and more. The camp runs from 8.30 am to 2pm, costing Dhs210 per day (with an additional two-hour park play for Dhs75), Dhs849 for a full week, and a sibling discount at Dhs699.

circuitxuae.com