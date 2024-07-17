Sponsored: Exciting news for fashion enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados in Dubai…

An exciting new addition to Dubai’s fashion scene, Istanbul-based contemporary streetwear brand, Les Benjamins, has officially opened its newest flagship store in Dubai Mall, and it looks stunning…

Blending Istanbul’s rich heritage with Dubai’s futuristic vibe, the 108-square-meter store reflects the brand’s evolving narrative and contrasts between old and new. Designed by founder Bunyamin Aydın and architect Dong-Ping Wong of Food New York, the store offers more than just shopping—it’s a mix of fashion, art, music, and architecture.

This will be Les Benjamins’ third store in Dubai, joining its existing locations in City Walk and Mall of the Emirates.

Visitors to the Dubai Mall store will have the exclusive opportunity to explore Les Benjamins’ sailing-inspired SS24 Collection, ‘Kismet Voyage East to West,’ alongside the brand’s popular Tennis drop, and the newly announced Les Benjamins x Anuar Khalifi collection. This collaboration with the Spanish Moroccan artist pays homage to the Arab diaspora and the theme of immigration by blending fashion with art. Additionally, the store will feature the much-anticipated Hugo collaboration, set to launch this autumn.

Opening hours are from 10am to 12am, Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 1am, Friday to Sunday. For more information, visit Les Benjamins.

