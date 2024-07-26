Abide by the rules or get slapped with a fine…

Drivers in Dubai, take note. Dubai Police will soon set up ‘silent radars’ across residential neighbourhoods across the city.

What are ‘silent’ radars? These particular radars won’t flash like the others, nor will they look like the ones we’ve seen before.

They are programmed to do much more than just record speeding violators. They can also detect drivers who aren’t wearing their seatbelts, using their phones when driving and more.

And yes, all traffic laws need to be abided by, even if you’re just driving two minutes away to the grocery store for eggs and bread.

The news was shared by Khaleej Times (KT) who stated no dates were announced as to when the silent radars would be set up. In their interview with Dubai Police, however, KT was told that behavioural fines will always be double-checked before being issued.

The radars will use the latest technology and will be able to monitor as many as six main lanes on the highway. It will be able to detect license plates, identifying if it is obscured or hidden, even if it is partially obscured by another vehicle.

Here are some of the fines you can incur.

Failure to fasten seatbelt: Dhs400 fine and 4 black points

Using your mobile phone when driving: Dhs800 fine and 4 black points

Failure to wait at a pedestrian crossing: Dhs500 fine

Failure to maintain a safe distance: Dhs400 fine

The radars will also be able to detect illegal U-turns and other traffic violations.

Dubai Police stated that these advanced systems will be put in place to ensure road safety for all. They urged the public to follow the rules at all times when they drive – aka not just when they are aware of the ‘speed trap reported ahead’.

Drive safe, folks!