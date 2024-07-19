If you like playing darts and having a good time, then in short: yes.

One thing that I can guarantee is that if my girls call me out to a ladies’ night, I will be there. No matter the day, no matter the time – if there is a ladies’ night happening, and we’re all going – I’m there. Add a fun activity to the ladies’ night and we have a winning night right there.

Now, I know it might not seem like the most traditionally “ladylike” activity, but darts are surprisingly addictive to play and plenty of fun. The ladies’ night deal at Oche is an hour of darts, with free-flowing drinks from a set menu, priced at Dhs175 per gal.

Overall the evening was incredibly fun. We had so much fun we extended our darts session countless times. There are plenty of games to play on their system, some to test your math skills, some to test your aiming abilities and others to just have fun.

Each of the dart boards has built-in tracking to make sure that you are scoring the correct points and there are cameras to record your reactions – so when you eventually hit that bull’s eye it’ll all be caught on camera.

As the evening unfolds, the drinks flow, the darts fly all over, missing the board, hitting high points and eventually, it’s time to have a bite. Not included in the ladies’ night, but a definite must-try. We enjoyed a few nibbles including a classic, chips and guac (Dhs44) which was delicious and easy to munch on in between turns. If you’re craving fries whilst having a drink and playing games – you’re one of us. Oche serves up spicy smoky fries (Dhs51) that offers a warm kick served with a chipotle mayo. Padron peppers (Dhs57) are always a must at What’s On HQ.

The next bit of the evening might seem like a strange part to share, but please bare with. Waltzing into the ladies’ washroom, we notice a button next to the basin and upon further inspection, the ladies’ bathroom at Oche has a “ring for Champagne button.” So if you need any more reason to visit the ladies’ night, do it at the very least for the free champagne.

The verdict: Ladies’ night at Oche is one that is ideal for lots of laughter and learning that your hand-eye coordination may not be as amazing as you initially thought it was.

Oche, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Thursdays from 7pm until late, Dhs175 for free-flow drinks and one hour of free darts. @ochedubai