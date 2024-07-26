Sponsored: Innumerable flavours await here…

Get set to savour a a plethora of exquisite tastes and flavours all summer long, at Dubai’s own architectural wonder, Madinat Jumeirah. Delectable dining options, global gastronomic mastery and a peerless voyage of flavours will accompany you on a taste-packed journey this summer, from July 15 all the way until September 15.

World-renowned chefs will ensure there’s something for everyone as they cook up a storm for the most discerning diner across a multitude of exciting dining experiences, including fun brunch days and romantic candlelit nights, with seasonal dining experiences and curated offers that beckon to you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madinat Jumeirah (@madinatjumeirah)

What’s On at Madinat Jumeirah?

All summer long, you will have the unique opportunity to pen your own tale, inspired by 1001 Arabian Nights across 22 incredible F&B offers within the palatial quarters of Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Al Naseem and Jumeirah Mina Al Salam. If that sounds like a lot of travelling, you’ll be taken care of with traditional abras ready to whisk you away on grand gastro tours of Madinat Jumeirah’s distinguished collection of restaurants, bars and lounges.

Whether it is lunch, dinner, tasting menus or an elegant afternoon tea experience you’re after, Madinat Jumeirah’s exquisite collection of venues and experiences will cater to every culinary caper you seek.

Jumeirah Al Qasr

At Jumeirah Al Qasr, you’ll be taken on a never-ending tour of extraordinary culinary options, where you can savour an exquisite three-course Italian meal by renowned Chef Beatrice Segoni on a private pier with 360-degree views of the ocean at Pierchic. If it is a relaxing, opulent afternoon tea experience you seek, Al Fayrooz Lounge presents an array of options for you to enjoy. Other exceptional experiences that await include French Riviera’s culinary-infused daycation with lunch with a two or three-course meal by Chef Remy Marquinon headlined by Côte d’Azurian indulgence, as well as pool and beach access. And of course, you also have the grand Al Qasr Brunch, where a selection of dishes and drinks await across multiple restaurants.

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Over at Jumeirah Al Naseem, scintillating Nikkei cuisine lays the table at Kayto with a unique weekday lunch or a special three-course dinner, while fitting seaside flavours are all yours to savour at Rockfish, from the kitchen of industry renowned Chef Andrea Brugnetti. For a nonchalant, relaxing Sunday treat, Blind Tiger promises to entice you with its hidden charms.

Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

Finally, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam introduces you to the flavours of Bahri with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, while incredible Chinese cuisine is yours to savour at Zheng He’s, where you can opt for a five-course flavour fest or savour the Yum Cha brunch over the weekend. Finally, Al Samar Lounge is your place to be for a memorable afternoon tea experience.

This summer, let Madinat Jumeirah steer the ship of your culinary escapades, where flavours, choices and marvellous memories are waiting to be made.

Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai. Tel: 800 323232. jumeirah.com. @madinatjumeirah.