Sponsored: The summer is back but the parties at Kyma continue…

This summer, Kyma Beach, the chic Greek restaurant and beach club on the sandy shores Palm West Beach, welcomes you to join in the summer fun with a new series of night pool parties.

Taking place every Friday and Saturday from 7pm onwards, get ready to immerse yourself in a unique beach and pool experience that will have you dancing in the moonlight.

Kyma Beach Club is the ultimate Dubai experience that offers a blend of Mediterranean luxury with urban chic. During the day, Kyma is a serene escape. But by night, it transforms into an enchanting oasis that is the perfect opportunity for night pool parties.

Get ready for the thrill of a midnight swim in the infinity pool while gazing up at the sky, surrounded by the stunning scenery of Palm West Beach. Whether you choose a lounge, sunbed, or private gazebo, you can relax and enjoy the beauty of the night. The beach club’s ambience is amplified by the flavours of Greece, paired with fantastic drinks, making for a perfect evening under the moonlit sky.

DJs will keep the energy high all night long, so all you have to worry about is dancing the night away.

The weekend celebration promises a vibey atmosphere that offers a range of seating options, starting from Dhs200 per person, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Do not that the event is strictly 21 plus. So gather your gang and come and make the most of your summer nights at Aegean Nights at Kyma Beach.

Kyma Beach, opposite Fairmont Hotel The Palm, Palm West, every Fri and Sat from 7pm, from Dhs200 per person. Tel: (0)4 666 5999 kymabeach.ae

Image: Supplied