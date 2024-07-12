Can you handle the heat?

Whether you’re in the mood for a fiery curry or just can’t get enough of all things sichuan, here are some of Dubai’s hottest, most mouth-numbing, tongue-tingling dishes for lovers of all things spice. Glass of milk at the ready…

Buldak chicken burger, Ugly Burger

Price: Dhs40

Home-grown burger brand Ugly Burger is known for its unique and utterly delicious burger creations and the fiery Buldak chicken burger is no exception. Made with a Buldak chicken sauce (a famous South Korean spicy ramen), chicken thigh, homemade “ugly” sauce, red onion, coleslaw, cheese, and Buldak sauce on a potato brioche bun.

@ugly.burger

Rajasthani laal maas, Trèsind

Price: Dhs150 (business lunch menu)

Home-grown, Michelin-recognised restaurant, Trèsind, serves modern, fine dining Indian fare at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel. A recent discovery on Trèsind’s business lunch menu is the Rajasthani laal maas, a très spicy mutton curry made with garlic and a burst of red chillis.

@tresinddubai

Dry pot Sichuan wings, Jing Ding Xuan Sichuan

Price: Dhs68

This underrated Chinese restaurant, located near Union metro station in Deira, has three different menus ranging from mild to extra spicy. On the extra spicy “red” menu you’ll find the lethally hot yet moreish dry pot Sichuan wings.

Isan-style papaya salad, Café Isan

Price: Dhs40

Papaya salad (Som Tum) is a Thai national dish and home-grown Thai eatery Café Isan has more than 10 kinds on the menu. To test your spice levels, the “Isan-style papaya salad” comes with (very) spicy sliced papaya, carrot and tomato salad tossed in a fermented fish sauce.

@cafeisan_thai

“Reaper” chicken tenders, Dave’s Hot Chicken

Price: Dhs21 single tender

Embrace the summer heat with cult US fried chicken brand, Dave’s Hot Chicken. With three locations across Dubai, spice lovers can choose from tenders or sliders which come in seven different spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare).

@daveshotchickengcc

Sichuan hot pot, Nine Squares

Price: Dhs78

If you’re a lover of all things spicy and sichuan, then Nine Squares is calling your name. With two broths honouring the love-or-hate numbing sensation, all spice lovers will feel right at home. The world is really your oyster with sweet potato noodles, potato noodles, mung bean noodles amongst your classic egg and rice noodles.

You might also like The chill pill: 5 cold dishes to sample in Dubai to cool off this summer

@ninesquaresrestaurant

Cucumber salad, Hawkerboi

Price: Dhs45

Beginning life as an anonymous-chef-led supper club, Hawkerboi opened a permanent restaurant in JLT last year, serving spicy South East Asian cuisine. The punchy cucumber salad smothered in tomato chilli dressing and peanuts is not for the faint-hearted. Fiery, fresh, and crunchy with just the right burst of acidity.

@hawker.boi

Images: Social/Provided