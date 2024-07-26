Thrilling news for culture lovers…

Culture vultures in the UAE capital will be pleased to know that Abu Dhabi will soon house a one-of-a-kind residential concept by Aldar Properties, in the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District. The ambitious project will overlook the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and neighbour some of the Cultural District’s prime attractions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and TeamLab Phenomena.

Called The Arthouse, construction will begin in Q1 of 2025, and the exclusive residence will draw inspiration from private members’ clubs from around the world with the vision to deliver inspirational spaces to residents.

Whan can you look forward to here?

The project is expected to house 281 premium apartments and sky villas, in a community designed for like-minded residents to collaborate, co-create, and connect.

From rich architectural details to multifaceted interiors designed by award-winning DiLeonardo International, The Arthouse is branded as a “gallery for living”, uniquely designed for creative pursuits and for those with a taste for arts and culture. The project will also include a unique collection of vibrant spaces, including an art studio, gallery, and a creative rooftop majlis.

What will you be stepping into?

The Arthouse comprises three buildings, featuring spacious one, two, two-plus, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two sky villas – all with premium branded kitchens and wardrobes. Top-end amenities include exclusive social spaces for residents, such as a cinema, a core studio with specialised rooms for yoga and Pilates sessions, a tennis court and a co-working space, as well as an indoor gym and a playroom for children.

When you choose to live here, you’ll be able to experience the best of Saadiyat Island with easy access to a host of incredible retail and leisure experiences including Saadiyat Grove, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Soul Beach, and world-class educational institutions such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and New York University Abu Dhabi.

Sustainable goals…

The Arthouse will impress in more ways than one. In addition to being a visual and residential treat, it will also incorporate sustainable design elements that enhance energy efficiency and reduce water usage, ultimately reducing the carbon footprint for residents.

Images: supplied