There’s an overwhelming amount of things to see and do in this ever-changing, endlessly exciting city and, whether you’re visiting for the first time or you’re a frequent traveller, no two trips to London are the same. But, with the right plan, there’s a lot you can squeeze into three days. From taking in some culture and visiting the city’s most iconic spots to dining at the newest eateries and exploring the oldest markets, here’s our guide to spending 72 hours in London to ensure a memorable escapade:

Where to stay

Vintry and Mercer

In this vibrant city, Vintry and Mercer stands out with its friendly service, excellent array of restaurants, and 91 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites. This treasure-filled hotel, located on Garlick Hill, is inspired by the historic trading guilds in the area, making it the perfect place to experience a nostalgic rendering of the city’s heritage. Situated just off the Thames, Vintry and Mercer is within walking distance of some of the city’s greatest attractions, including the awe-inspiring St Paul’s Cathedral, the artsy Tate Museum, and the foodie favourite, Borough Market. The rooms are full of character, elegantly combining historical references with modern amenities such as plush fabrics, bespoke velvet headboards, a Nespresso machine, and Marshall speakers. What more does one need for a successful city sleepover? After a (you guessed it) rainy day exploring London, we retreat to our rooms, cup of tea in hand, for a warm soak in the bath complete with a built-in TV screen. After which, we contemplate heading upstairs to Mercer Roof Terrace—a stunning rooftop restaurant serving modern British cuisine with extraordinary views over the whole of London—perfect for a romantic date night. Breakfast is served at Vintry Kitchen on the ground floor, where the service is attentive and friendly. We opted for the Vintry Continental, served with honey-roasted ham, Somerset brie, fresh pastries, fruit, and more, as well as a dreamy full English breakfast with Cumberland sausages, thick-cut streaky bacon, homemade hashbrown, baked beans, sourdough toast, and St Ewes eggs, sunny side up. Vintry and Mercer is an ideal retreat for foodies and culture lovers, offering exceptional service, a perfect city vibe, and an authentic experience of London.

Room rates from Dhs1,114 per night. @vintryandmercer

The Ampersand Hotel

For a quintessentially British experience, The Ampersand Hotel, housed in a beautifully restored 1888 townhouse, offers a perfect blend of history and modern luxury. Its enviable location in South Kensington makes it an ideal five-star option for exploring the city’s treasures on foot. Hyde Park, Harrods, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Science Museum, and a charming array of quaint cafés and bookshops are just a leisurely stroll away. We stayed in a one-bedroom suite on the fourth floor, featuring ‘Mary Poppins’ views of the London skyline from floor-to-ceiling windows and a cosy balcony. The modern rooms exude British luxury with whimsical wallpapers, comfortable king-size beds adorned with colourful, plump cushions, and spacious bathrooms equipped with Malin and Goetz amenities and built-in TVs. Once settled into this stunning hotel, it’s easy to forget the abundance on our doorstep… Downstairs in the cellar, guests will find The Apero, the hotel’s all-day restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which transforms into a buzzing bar by night. There’s also The Drawing Rooms, an intimate café with large Victorian windows perfect for people-watching, best known for its Jurassic-themed afternoon tea for children. The Ampersand Hotel seamlessly blends into its impressive surroundings, providing a memorable and convenient base for exploring London.

Room rates from Dhs1,175 per night. @ampersandhotel

Where to eat

Harry’s Victoria

Bringing a slice of la dolce vita to London, renowned Italian restaurant Harry’s recently opened its third (and largest) venue in the city. Nestled on the corner of Grosvenor Gardens, the 1950s Venetian-inspired venue boasts two alfresco terraces, a large open restaurant, and a separate raised bar area. It’s the perfect spot for a pre-Hamilton show dinner, just around the corner from the Victoria Palace Theatre. Italian comfort-food classics are served throughout the day from breakfast to dinner. Think: bellinis, pizza, pasta, wine, and tiramisu. Start with the oven-baked prawns served in a delicious nduja sauce and the truffle arancini, followed by the spaghetti seafood with prawns, clams, mussels, and squid and the mushroom pizza made with hand-stretched dough proved for 72 hours to enhance the flavour. Round off your meal with either the adventurous Harry’s Toadstool (a rite of passage) or the homemade, soul-warming tiramisu. Carry on your evening with a tipple at the bar – iconic Italian cocktail, the Bellini, was actually born at Harry’s Bar in Venice back in 1948– and the wine list is just as impressive. But it’s the knowledgeable and friendly service that really makes the dining experience stand out from the rest. It’s so good, you’ll probably consider dropping by for breakfast the next day. As you should.

@harrysdolcevita

Harrods

Food might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Harrods, but it should be. London’s iconic luxury department store is a foodie’s paradise, offering everything from the finest chocolates to delicious ready-to-eat lobster rolls. Inside the Fresh Market Hall, shoppers will be able to pick-up fruit and vegetables, freshly-made juices, fish and seafood, meat, and hand-selected artisan cheese and charcuterie, as well as ready-made sandwiches, wraps, salads, pasta, and soups. Witness chocolates being made live inside The Chocolate Hall, perfect for those looking to pick-up some sweet souvenirs or indulgent gifts. Grab a quick hot drink and straight-out-of-the-oven pastry at the coffee counter inside the Roastery and Bakehall or, for extra special occasions, there’s also the Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar where you can accompany your glass of fizz with a menu of exquisite seasonal bar bites and indulgent patisserie. For a more sit-down restaurant experience, The Dining Hall is home to six wow-worthy restaurants including Dubai’s home-grown ramen joint Kinoya (yes it’s the best and yes, we’re biased), celebrity chef Jason Atherton’s gourmet hot dogs, Kerridge’s Fish & Chips, and Sushi by Masa.

@harrodsfood / @kinoya.ldn

Borough Market

London’s oldest food market, Borough Market, is a must-visit for any foodie in London. Wander through its bustling stalls and sample the dangerously-tempting street food, from paella to burgers, tacos to the viral chocolate covered strawberries. My recommendation? ‘The Best One’ sandwich from The Black Pig, a slow roasted pork and apple fennel slaw masterpiece on toasted ciabatta generously topped with parmesan. The market is closed on Mondays and is possibly one of the most crowded places we visited during our trip, so be prepared to queue and make sure you bring an empty stomach.

Closed Mondays. @boroughmarket

Things to do

Cruise along the river

The Thames Clipper is a great way to see the city from a fresh perspective, especially on a sunny day. It’s also a great mode of transport for hopping between some of London’s main attractions including Tower Bridge, Houses of Parliament, and the London Eye. The open-air deck is perfect for soaking up the sun while cruising along the river and taking in the sights, all while enjoying a soft or alcoholic beverage from the bar.

thamesclippers.com

Tate Modern

There’s something for everyone at the Tate Modern, from art lovers to families and everyone in between. Housed in a repurposed former power station on the banks of the Thames, this iconic museum features an unparalleled collection of contemporary and modern art from around the globe. Marvel at the treasure-trove of paintings and sculptures housed inside from the likes of Henri Matisse to Pablo Picasso as well as the colourful and powerful works of Emirati photographer, Farah Al Qasimi. The panoramic views of London from the museum’s viewing level are also not to be missed.

Free entry, some exhibitions are ticketed. tate.org.uk

See a West End show

A firm favourite activity in London and something that should be on everyone’s bucket list is a trip to the West End to see a play. From Mamma Mia! to Hamilton, whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming comedy, a timeless musical, or an electrifying new show, there’s something for everyone. The Lion King, held at the Lyceum Theatre near Covent Garden, is a mind-blowing spectacle, from the majestic costumes to the captivating singing. It’s a show that will make you laugh, cry, and give you goosebumps from the very first moment.

officiallondontheatre.com

