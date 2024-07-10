Could this summer make it into the record books…

The UAE’s weather in 2024 might have opened its accounts with some record-breaking weather of the wettest kind, but could it also be a year where the Guinness books require a rewrite for the other end of the thermometer too.

For two consecutive days this week the mercury has crept over the 50ºC mark in parts of the country. On Monday, July 8, a high of 50.7°C was recorded in the Sweihan region of Al Ain. And then yesterday, Tuesday July 9 – that number increased to 50.8ºC in two areas, Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) and again in Sweihan.

#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.8°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:45 and Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/bjRVWzBmgU — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) July 9, 2024

What does the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Unsurprisingly for the UAE summer, those hot and partly cloudy conditions are set to continue through to the weekend and into next week (and beyond). With humidity rising in the evenings and lasting until morning in coastal regions.

What’s the hottest it’s ever been in the UAE?

The official record for the UAE’s highest ever temp — and remember these are recorded in the shade, by specialist calibrated equipment, so the Insta Story screenshots of your car’s thermometer don’t count Susan — was July 2002, an eye-sweating 52.1ºC (125.78ºF)

Despite what it feels like in the 15 seconds between the air con of your home/work and the air con of your car/the Metro — when it comes to the hottest outright temperature on earth, Dubai is a heavyweight alright, but it isn’t the reigning champ.

The official record holder is California’s appropriately named Death Valley, USA with a face-melting, 54.4ºC.

Locally, it’s Mitribah in Kuwait currently holding the golden thermometer with a temperature of 53.3ºC recorded back in 2011. Ouch.

