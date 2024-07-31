Another luxe hotel makes its way to the Palm…

The Palm Jumeirah’s luxury collection of hotels already includes brands like Anantara, Waldorf Astoria, Raffles, Atlantis and One&Only. But one more is set to add to their ranks, as ultra-luxury Six Senses Resort will open next year.

First announced in December 2021, the 61 key resort was original slated to welcome guests from this year, but a new post on LinkedIn has confirmed that Six Senses The Palm, Dubai will welcome guests from late 2025.

The brand, which is famous for its wellness focus and impressive sustainability credentials, will also introduce over 60,000 square feet of amenities and facilities to ensure guests are well fed and entertained.

Expect an array of sustainably-driven restaurants and bars, plus impressive sports and leisure facilities such as a gym, squash court, pools and a dedicated private beach. At Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, there will also be a signature Six Senses Spa, plus a library, kids club and an interesting sounding longevity centre. The facilities will be open not just to the hotel guests, but also residents that call one of the 172 branded residences home.

The first hotel and branded residences from Six Senses in the UAE is a partnership with Select Group, and alongside the hotel amenities, the chic residential units – which will be either elegant penthouses or chic villas -will come complete with their own leisure and business facilities including a micro farm, tennis and padel courts and dedicated running tracks set amongst lush, landscaped gardens.