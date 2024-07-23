A month to go for the rising of the Suhail star…

We know, we know! It’s only July – a very warm, sticky and humid July. And while it does feel that the end of summer is so far off, we come bearing some good news that will help cool you off.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, ‘We are a month away from the rising of the star of Suhail.’

What does this mean? Well, according to folklore, the rising of the Suhail star is a sign that marks the end of the intensity of heat and the start of better weather. This typically comes in the second half of August. Al-Jarwan hasn’t stated an actual date just yet, but he might, a little closer to the time.

The Suhail star is the second brightest star in the sky and is 27 million years old, and 310 light years away from Earth. It comes second only after Sirius from the constellation Canis Major.

Now, of course, we shouldn’t expect an immediate drop in temperatures. After the sighting of the star, UAE residents can expect a 70 to 80-day delay for significant temperature drops to be felt.

While we wait…

What is the hottest temp ever recorded in the UAE?

The official record for the UAE’s highest ever temp — and remember these are recorded in the shade, by specialist calibrated equipment, so the Insta Story screenshots of your car’s thermometer don’t count Susan — was July 2002, an eye-sweating 52.1ºC (125.78ºF). Phew…

Images: Getty Images