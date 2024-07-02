Consider this our gift to you…

If you have a birthday coming up, visit these spots in Dubai for a free treat. Just remember to bring your Emirates ID or passport along and more importantly, call ahead to make your reservations and to let them know it’s your special day.

Here are 8 places where you can dine and play for free on your birthday in Dubai

AB’s Absolute Barbecues

Go to this popular grill restaurant on your birthday with at least two friends (adults) and the birthday boy or girl will receive a free birthday buffet and a cake on the house. Make a reservation well in advance to ensure you have a table.

Available at all three branches in Dubai: Dubai Media City, Deira and Sheikh Zayed Road. Tel: (600) 577 776. @abbqme

Aquaventure

Prefer to make a splash for your birthday bash? Celebrate your birthday at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm which can be used within a week of your birthday. All you have to do is register your date of birth on the Aquaventure website before the big day and you will get a free day pass. Go with up to two guests and you can get them a 20 per cent discount on the Aquaventure Day Pass. Inside, there are over 105 record-breaking slides you can get your birthday thrills on.

Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, open daily 9.45am to 6.30pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantisthepalm.com

Claw BBQ

Head with five mates to Claw BBQ at Hilton Dubai Palm on your birthday for its Saturday brunch and you can enjoy the standard package for free. The legendary American dive bar is home to one of the liveliest brunches in the city making it a great venue for your bday bash. Brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm and is packed with indulgent comfort food and unlimited drinks, and if you’re brave, you can sign up for the Rodeo Bull Riding competition. You will be able to claim it as long as the brunch booking is made within six days on either side of your birthday, and your troupe will have to book the prosecco package.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqpalm

Lucky Voice

All birthday celebrants can enjoy Dhs300 in credit which can be used to purchase any item or experience at the venue. There are classic dishes to pick from, or you can even rent one of the private karaoke pods and sing your heart out. The deal applies two days before or after your birthday.

@luckyvoicedubai

Paul Bakery and Restaurant

Who can say no to a free birthday cake? This popular bakery gives you a cake for free on your birthday (you can even claim it seven days after your birthday) and all you have to do is download the Paul Arabia app.

Several locations across Dubai, @PaulArabia

Secret Parties

Secret Parties offers the birthday celebrant a complimentary “House Package” at any of their brunches. To be eligible, all you have to do is bring four paying guests (friends) and you can go for free. The venue will celebrate your day with a small dessert and sparklers. Do note, that your birthday must fall within five days of the event, and only one per group.

@secretpartiesdxb

The Coffee Club

This popular coffeehouse-style café chain gives a free dessert if you’re celebrating your birthday. You simply need to register on The Coffee Club ME app to get a voucher for the offer. The voucher can be availed on the day of or the following week of your birthday.

Several locations, @thecoffeeclub

Wagamama

Celebrate your birthday at any Wagamama branch in UAE with another person and you will get a free main course of your choice. The minimum order value needs to be Dhs100 and you will need to present a valid ID to redeem the offer.

Several locations across Dubai, @wagamamauae

Images: Instagram/Supplied