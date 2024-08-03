We’re all about those good vibrations…

There are plenty of benefits to sound healing: reduce stress, improve sleep, heighten focus, or simply helping you wind down after a long day. If you’re keen to give it a go, here are three spots to try sound healing in Dubai.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium

While a visit to The Lost Chambers Aquarium might typically be accompanied by the sound of over-excited children racing from exhibit to exhibit, it can be a rather zen-inducing spot when there’s just 15 adults inside. That’s what you’ll get (plus your teacher) at the bi-weekly sound healing meditation sessions. Taking place at 8am on Wednesday and Friday, you’ll lie down on a yoga mat against the backdrop of the turquoise glow of the main Ambassador Lagoon, and zone into a relaxing meditative state as fish, rays, and sharks drift by. The 45-minute session uses therapeutic gongs and singing bowls to send sound frequencies and vibrations through your body.

When: Wednesday and Friday

Price: Dhs175

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

atlantis.com

The Chi Room

Taking sound healing seriously is The Chi Room, a new addition to Alserkal Avenue. The crowning feature of this luxurious wellness space is a first-of-its-kind acoustically designed sound healing studio features an 8-metre-high ceiling, to maximise the auditory experience. The appropriately named wellness space offers a range of classes designed to help wellness-seekers find their ‘chi’, through classes led by expert practitioners in sound healing, breathwork, and meditation. Sessions include gong baths, crystal and Tibetan bowl sound healing, as well as more specialised classes, like New Moon Chakra Balancing through Soundscapes.

When: Daily

Price: From Dhs80

Where: Alserkal Avenue

thechiroom.ae

Soul Side Wellness

A self-care studio that’s transformed a JLT office space into a haven of wellbeing, Soul Side wellness is the brainchild of experienced sound practitioner Anishka Bagla. The space is warm and inviting, with beautiful alcoves, cosy corners, and several treatment and studio rooms that even include a Himalayan salt healing room. Meditation and relaxation yoga are also offered, but the sound healing sessions are what really sets Soul Side apart. There are 1-to-1, small group and regular group classes available, and all abilities are welcome to set out on their self-healing journey at Soul Side, whether you’re new to wellness or experienced in sound healing. Each class starts with guided breathwork, before the slow rhythmic sounds of the Tibetan bowls lead you into a meditative state. Anishka will move around the room gently placing the bowls on your stomach, allowing you to feel the high-impact effect of the vibrations.

When: Daily

Price: From Dhs150

Where: Cluster N, JLT

soulsidestudio.com