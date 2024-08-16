Sponsored: For three days, you can book your stay at any of JA Resorts & Hotels’ experiential properties at half the normal rate…

If you’ve still not decided on where to vacation this summer, then this is your sign to make it a UAE staycation or a dreamy Indian Ocean island escape. That’s because JA Resorts & Hotels are offering 50 per cent off on stays for the next 72 hours across all of their properties in Dubai, Hatta, Maldives and Seychelles. You just need to book through their website, jaresortshotels.com.

You just need to book between August 16 and August 18 to take advantage of the unbeatable rates. What’s even better, is that children under 12 stay for free.

And it’s valid on stays right through until September 30, so even if you plan to check-in a little later in the summer, you can still take advantage of these superb rates.

Whether you’re looking for an action-packed staycation at JA The Resort, a weekend mini-break on Jumeirah Beach at JA Ocean View Hotel or in the city at The Manor by JA, or retreating to the hills at JA Hatta Fort Hotel for a pet-friendly escape with your nearest and dearest, the group’s collection of Dubai properties awaits.

But the 50 per cent saving isn’t just valid on JA Resorts & Hotels’ properties in Dubai. The brand is also the luxury operator behind swoon-worthy island resorts in the Maldives and the Seychelles; JA Manafaru and JA Enchanted Island Resort respectively. All located just a four hour flight from Dubai, golden beaches, turquoise waters, and luxury spoils await. And with savings of 50 per cent, this is your invitation to bliss out for longer – and for less – at a dreamy Indian Ocean destination.

So what are you waiting for? Head to jahotelsresorts.com now.