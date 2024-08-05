Ensuring your car stays in top shape…

Peak summer equals time in the shade, ’round-the-clock air conditioning, staying hydrated, and…special automobile inspections. With this in mind, Abu Dhabi Police and ADNOC Distribution have collaborated to offer motorists in the UAE capital special light vehicle inspections, covering 12 key points.

With incidents such as tyre bursts, overheated engines, and leaks becoming increasingly common especially during the peak summer months, the detailed checks will include a 12-point inspection of your engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, windshield washer fluid levels, clutch fluid, oil filter and air filter condition and so on, all imperative to the safe and smooth functioning of your vehicle. It will also check the condition of your wiper blades, battery, tire pressure, brake fluid and power steering fluid, ensuring your car remains in optimal condition during the summer.

The initiative has been introduced with the intention of maximising automobile and motorist safety, and to ensure cars are fully equipped to handle the soaring summer temperatures here in the UAE.

And yes, all checks are free of charge.

In addition to the above, ADNOC Distribution has also introduced rest areas for the many delivery drivers operating in the UAE capital – so they can relax, refresh, and stay cool over the summer, with an expansion of the initiative in the works.