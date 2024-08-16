Plan ahead…

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed the First Street will be partially closed this weekend, and motorists in the UAE capital will need to drive with caution.

The closure will include the two left lanes of Zayed the First St, beginning at midnight on Saturday (Friday night), and the lanes will be reopened at midnight on Monday (Sunday night). The closure will apply to traffic heading both ways.

Image: Abu Dhabi Mobility via X

Abu Dhabi Mobility announced the update on their account on X today, and posted the above image, highlighting that lanes marked in red and blue (either way) will be the ones affected by the closure.