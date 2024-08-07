Drive safely…

Motorists in Abu Dhabi are advised to watch out for a partial road closure on one of the UAE capital’s busiest roads.

If you’re travelling towards Abu Dhabi, make sure to plan ahead and stay vigilant as three lanes from the right on the E10 (Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road) heading towards Abu Dhabi from the Shahama/E12 intersection will be closed from 11am this morning, and will remain closed until 6am on Tuesday, August 13, as outlined by Abu Dhabi Mobility on X.

Image: X

The closure could result in busier roads and affect those who plan to take the exit heading towards Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Stay safe out there…