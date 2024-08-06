Get excited party peeps!

In June we announced that Ibiza’s iconic Ushuaïa is coming to Dubai and the party kicks off this winter on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Not only do we have an opening date, but we now also know the first artist scheduled to perform: the one and only Calvin Harris.

The iconic producer, DJ, and songwriter will kick off the party making it a memorable night as partygoers break in Dubai’s open-air nightlife destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushuaïa Ibiza Official (@ushuaiaibiza)

Ushuaïa partnered with Studio A by Addmind Hospitality is a nightlife heavyweight behind some of Dubai’s biggest and best party spots – so you know it’s going to be a great night.

Calvin Harris alone has broken world records and dominated the charts for his music. He has over 56 billion combined audio and video streams and is one of the most viewed artists ever on YouTube. He has worked with the likes of international superstars like Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. And of course, he has picked up a number of awards.

He has a longstanding residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza where other huge headliners also perform including David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia and many more. When he hits the decks here in Dubai, he will be joined by Australian dynamo Tyson O’Brien who plays alongside him at his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency.

And that’s not all, as we’ve been told we will have another special guest who will be announced soon.

Here at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, we can expect the same Ushuaïa Ibiza’s signature world-class entertainment and production. Expect a spectacular display of innovation and creativity, in other words – an unforgettable experience that you are most likely going to talk about long after it’s over.

And of course, you will get to do it all with those stunning sunset views across Dubai’s skyline.

Ticket details

Can’t wait to party? Make sure you have those tickets first! They go on sale on Tuesday, August 13 at 4pm.

You can sign up for first access to tickets and VIP tables at ushuaiadubai.com

@ushuaiadubai

Images: Social media and supplied