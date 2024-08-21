Busy times ahead…

With little ones returning to school at the end of the month, families are now returning to Dubai from their travels. This means that Dubai International (DXB) will be busier than usual over the next two weeks.

According to a statement released by Dubai Airports, DXB is set to welcome 3.43 million guests over the next 13 days (starting Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, September 2, 2024).

Daily traffic is expected to average around 264,000 with the busiest days expected to be the latter of the two weeks with numbers possibly touching 291,000 guests.

Top tips suggested by DXB for arriving passengers include the use of Smart gates to speed up the passport control process. If it is busy, passengers are requested to make the most of the various amenities in lounges, dining and shopping outlets, and duty-free.

When you’re ready to leave the airport, opt to use the Dubai Metro which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3.

If a loved one is coming to pick you up, they can use the DXB’s designated car parks or valet services. Access to the Arrivals’ forecourts in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.

However, you may feel that no matter what time of year you travel, DXB is always bustling. And you aren’t wrong in thinking so.

According to reports, DXB welcomed a record-breaking 44.9 million guests in the first half of 2024, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase.

In January 2024 alone, DXB handled close to 8 million passengers. The numbers show an 8.4 per cent increase which marks the busiest quarter in history.

If the numbers stay at this projected rate, DXB expects to receive a record 91 million passengers in 2024. This surpasses the previous annual traffic record which stands at 89.1 million in 2018.

How likely is it that this will be the case? Well, Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports said that the airport is expected to ‘comfortably’ exceed 90 million passengers this year. Griffiths added that the growth is partially due to the added network from Emirates and flydubai.

Safe travels everyone!

Images: DXB