Tagomago is already established as a firm favourite on Dubai’s beachfront dining scene, with its alluring adults-only pool, gorgeous golden beach lined with signature pink and orange towels, and chiringuito-style restaurant serving up some of the tastiest tapas in town.

But if you need another reason to make for this Balearic beauty on the shores of Palm Jumeirah this September, then this is it: Noches De Verano, their weekend night swim, continues every Friday and Saturday.

Running on both evenings from 8pm, you’re invited to take a tripe to the shores of Ibiza without leaving the city. Taking place poolside, snag a lounger and enjoy dips in the temperature-controlled water while enjoying the vibrant ambience that emulates long summer nights in the Mediterranean.

There’s no entry or sunbed fee for Noches De Verano, just a minimum spend of Dhs150 per person, redeemable against the food and drink menu.

To keep you hydrated, you can enjoy a dip in the dark while sipping on refreshing signature Sangrias, or crisp glasses of wine from the impressive menu. On the food front, you’ll find all your favourite tapas on the menu here, like Spanish tortilla, croquetas, patatas bravas, garlic prawns, and rock melon and beef pancetta salad. There’s also a delicious array of sweet treats, like Basque cheesecake, Catalan burnt cream, and churros.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, beach and pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 1am daily, night swim 8pm onwards Friday and Saturday. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai