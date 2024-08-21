Data first…

Are you an Abu Dhabi resident? Do you own a property, or intend to? It’s even possible that after following whatson.ae you’re tempted to move to the UAE’s capital. Either way, Abu Dhabi’s Real Estate Centre (ADREC) has just launched a new rental index that’s applicable from Q3 of this year, and here’s how it can help you.

As outlined by ADREC, the index has been launched with the vision of bringing accessible and reliable data on residential properties to you. So whether you’re a tenant, property owner or even an investor who’s impacted by Abu Dhabi’s rental market, this index is for you, and it’s been created with the simple goal of supplying data that can encourage investment.

What can you find here?

Data-driven, accurate, and easily reliable information is at your fingertips with Abu Dhabi’s new rental index. You can access it for instant and reliable information that will aid your decision making, in what is a growing, sustainable market, with the new index packed with information on various housing projects in Abu Dhabi, clearly outlined by municipality, district, property sub-type and configuration.

ADREC’s new rental index gives you indicative live pricing for properties across the capital city, as well as in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. So whether you already live here or are looking to make the move to one of the fastest growing cities in the world, this will serve you. If you’re a landlord, it can help you set attractive pricing. If you live here, you can see what current indicative prices are in your area, and if you’re a prospective one, you’ll know what you’re signing up for.

But fret not – if what you pay at the moment is lower than the figure indicated on the index, it doesn’t mean you’re in for a hike. The launch of the new index just means you now have a wealth of information on your hands regarding Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.

Access it here.

