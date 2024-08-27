Sponsored: Just waiting to be explored…

HuQQabaz is a lively 24-hour restaurant you know and love. With its inviting atmosphere and diverse menu, HuQQabaz is a no-brainer for those seeking unique flavours at any time of day or night.

This summer, the restaurant refreshed its offerings with a lineup of new drinks and desserts that are the perfect excuse to make a return to the restaurant or try it out for the first time.

Sips

Start your visit with one of HuQQabaz’s new iced beverages, ideal for beating the last of the Dubai heat. The Pink Matcha is a colourful blend of creamy matcha with fruity undertones and is a refreshing twist on a classic.

If you prefer more tropical flavours, then we recommend the Mango Matcha which combines the earthiness of matcha with the sweetness of mangoes, every sip tastes like summer.

Coffee enthusiasts will appreciate the new tiramisu or crème brûlée lattes, which is the perfect combination of these Italian desserts and the caffeine boost of coffee into one ideal drink.

A sweet ending

HuQQabaz’s latest dessert menu is just as interesting. The pistachio dessert, for example, celebrates the rich and creaminess that pistachio provides, making it a must-try for those who love nutty flavours.

For a dessert that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious, the Picasso dessert is a creative masterpiece that is a magical treat for the eyes and for the tummy.

Traditional dessert lovers will enjoy the chocolate mousse, which is a classic rich chocolate experience. Meanwhile, the playful cookie dessert takes the comforting taste of freshly baked cookies to the next level, served with ice cream. Finally, the watermelon dream offers a light, refreshing finish to your meal, capturing the essence of the memories of summer in every bite.

Whether you’re in the mood for a late-night snack, a refreshing drink with friends, or a sweet treat, HuQQabaz is ready to welcome you at any hour with its inviting ambience and exceptional flavours.

HuQQabaz, Jumeirah, Opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 2 and Mall of the Emirates, ground floor near Harvey Nichols and THAT concept store entrance, both open 27/7. @huqqabazdubai