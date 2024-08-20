Enjoy the city before the crowds come back with our guide to the UAE’s best tourist attractions to visit during the off-season…

Aquaventure Waterpark

This summer, when you book a day pass to Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm, you will receive the second day entirely free. That’s two whole days to explore the world’s largest waterpark, home to over 105 slides, attractions and experiences, for the price of one.

Offer valid until August 31, Dhs245. @aquaventureworld

Burj Al Arab

For those who have always dreamt of checking-in to Dubai’s famous seven-star hotel, this could be the perfect time: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab’s summer escapes offer includes daily breakfast and use of the pools at SAL, as well as Dhs735 credit to spend on food, drinks, or pamperimg at Talise Spa. For families, access to Wild Wadi Waterpark and Madinat Jumeirah Kids’ Club is also included.

Offer valid for UAE residents on stays of three nights or more, until September 30, from Dhs11,475 for three nights. @jumeirahburjalarab

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Dive into a fin-tastic deal at Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo this summer. UAE residents can get a buy-one-get-one-free Ultimate Day Pass. For just Dhs299, two of you can explore the aquarium tunnel, glide over the waters on a glass boat, waddle with penguins at the cove, and even feed the fish.

Offer valid weekdays, until August 31, Dhs299. @dubaiaquarium

Dubai Balloon

Looking for something to do outdoors while still beating the heat? Experience a balloon ride on the Palm Jumeirah, open from sunrise to midnight. The helium balloon soars 300-metres above Atlantis, The Palm giving guests unique views over the Palm and Arabian Gulf. Until the end of September, UAE residents can get 25 per cent off and children under 11 years fly for free.

Offer valid until September 30, from Dhs175 per person. @thedubaiballoon

The Green Planet

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature in this indoor tropical rainforest that’s home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Experiences include encounters with a sloth, an anteater, an armadillo and birds and more. Over summer, you can even camp overnight under the tropical bio-dome.

Until October 5, from Dhs155 per person, camping from Dhs855 per night for two. @thegreenplanetdubai

Madame Tussauds

Located on Bluewaters Island, world-famous attraction Madame Tussauds is famous wax figures. Get a unique selfie with the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Marilyn Monroe, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Victoria and David Beckham, and many more.

Offer valid until August 31, Dhs130 adults, children under 12 go free. @tussaudsdubai

Ski Dubai

Ski Dubai is arguably the coolest attraction in the city, spanning 22,500 square meters inside Mall of the Emirates. The Dhs325 summer pass offers full day access to all Snow Park rides and a hot chocolate, plus one activity. Choose from two hours on the slope, a ski or snowboarding lesson, bullet rides, or a 40-minute penguin experience.

Offer valid until September 30, Dhs325. @skidxb

Skydive Dubai

This exclusive resident-only offer is the perfect opportunity if you’re looking to take the leap of faith and tick off some bucket list experiences. You can feel the exhilarating rush and thrill of both Skydive Dubai and XLine Dubai in one package. Book a tandem skydive with Skydive Dubai for Dhs2,599 and receive a complimentary XLine Dubai experience. All you have to do is use the promo code “FREEXLINE” during the booking process on the Skydive Dubai website.

Offer valid until September 30, Dhs2,599. @skydivedubai

Topgolf

Topgolf Dubai is back with their shaded bays with air-conditioned units to rescue you from the sweltering summer, so you have all of the fun and none of the sweat. Until August 30, when you book an hour’s game play from Monday to Friday between opening and 3pm, you’ll get an additional hour of game play for free. Once you’re done with golf, you can have an indoor adventure at the Bunker Arcade, where 54 games, including arcade classics and virtual reality games await you and your group.

Offer valid until August 30, from Dhs140 per bay. @topgolfdubai

And one in Ras Al Khaimah…

Jebel Jais Flight

For those who haven’t yet conquered the world’s longest zipline, now is your chance. The once-in-a-lifetime experience runs through the peaks of Jebel Jais at a hair-raising 1,680 metres above sea level. Get tickets for a heavily discounted rate of Dhs299 until August 31, including a complimentary viewpoint camera and 25 per discount at the stunning mountain-top restaurant, 1484 Puro.

Offer valid until August 31, Dhs299. @visitjebeljais