Tee-riffic news…

Dubai, get ready to par-tee: London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year.

For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue that features several nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.

Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses.

In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun.

But it’s not just about crazy golf. At its existing locations, the epic street food and varied drinks menu also draws a crowd. In Dubai, we can expect something similar as Swingers brings three immersive cocktail bars and an array of street food vendors to the city.

And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

About Swingers

Swingers started off as a viral pop-up in 2014 and went on to open its first permanent location in London just a couple of years later.

The crazy golf venue is currently found in two locations in the UK and two locations in the US and has chosen Dubai to open its first Middle East outpost. Further outposts are planned for Las Vegas in 2024 and Boston in 2025.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening early Q4. @swingers_uae

Images: Social