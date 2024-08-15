Sponsored: Taking advantage of those cooler temperatures…

This summer, SAL Saadiyat Island is hosting an exquisite night swim, perfect for you to spend your summer evenings with family, friends, near and dear ones. Splash out at the Infinity Pool until 9pm daily accompanied by a chic ambiance, energetic DJ beats and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

This is your chance to make beautiful memories under the cover of the night sky, filled with twinkling stars. As you spend the night, enhance your experience with delectable Mediterranean bites at SAL Restaurant. You can savour Iberian flavours as you lounge by the pool.

Throughout the night, you will be entertained by the live beats of the resident DJ, setting the mood for a night of celebration.

Ladies can also take advantage of the exclusive sundowner offer, available from Monday to Thursday. Get access to SAL pool and beach for Dhs500 for two, fully redeemable, to elevate the evening.

Hurry and don’t miss out on the offer, as the experience is available only until September 15. Make the best of the summer season at SAL Saadiyat Island.

SAL Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, until 9pm, until Sep 15, Tel: (0) 2 811 4325, sal.saadiyatisland@jumeirah.com, @sal_saadiyatisland

Images: Supplied