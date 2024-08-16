The event will welcome contenders from all over the region…

While an exciting UFC Fight Night took place in Abu Dhabi only two weeks ago, Al Raha Beach’s Space 42 arena will witness the first ever Arab Fight Night Muay Thai Championship on Saturday, August 17 in the UAE capital.

The event will host a total of 28 Muay Thai fighters from several Arab nations, including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, the UAE and others.

Across 15 exciting fights, the Fight Night will witness the participation of several accomplished athletes including the UAE’s world-championship and silver medal-winning Mohammed Mardi in the under-67 kg category, Hamza Rashid, a bronze medallist at the World Muay Thai Championship, and several other contenders at the top of their game. The event will include four contests featuring UAE champions Mohammed Mardi, Ibrahim Bilal, Ahmed Al Shammar, and Rafi Ramzi.

Plenty to watch out for, and entry to this exciting event is free.

Arab Fight Night Muay Thai Championship, Space 42 arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, Saturday August 17, free entry. @arabmuaythaifed