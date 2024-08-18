Take note commuters…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new minimum top-up amount for nol cards at Dubai Metro stations.

As of August 17, 2024, commuters visiting the ticking office must top-up their nol cards with a minimum of Dhs50.

However, the new minimum amount does not apply if commuters top up their balance online. According to the RTA, the quickest way to top up your nol card is via the nol Pay app, the official RTA website, RTA Dubai app.

If you’re on the go and can’t get access to any of these, you will have to shell out Dhs50.

Commuters should also have a minimum of Dhs15 on their Nol card (previously Dhs7.50) when using the metro to cover a round trip. One-way fares range from Dhs3 to Dhs15 depending on area zones and class.

What is a Nol card?

Nol cards are pre-paid smart cards used to pay for the various modes of public transport around the city with a single tap, including the metro, tram, buses, water taxis, and even Dubai taxis.

While this handy slip of plastic is most commonly used to pay for public transport rides, your nol card has a range of uses you may not know about…

Whether you’re doing your weekly supermarket shop or grabbing a quick snack from a convenience store, the list of Dubai merchants that accept nol cards for payment continues to grow. Whip it out at selected Almaya, Carrefour, Lulu, AllDay and Zoom stores, among others. Just double-check with the cashier before you begin your shopping spree.

A number of Dubai restaurants are also accepting nol card payments. Venturing out with the family to a public park? You’ll need your nol card to pay the Dhs5 entry fee. This includes Quranic Park, Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Mushrif Park, Creek Park, and more. You can also use it to pay for your ticket at Etihad Museum.

