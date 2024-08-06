Sponsored: An elegant Middle Eastern dining experience awaits…

Over summer, it’s almost a guarantee that you will be dining indoors when you make plans at a restaurant. This doesn’t have to be boring as Dubai is packed with plenty of fabulous restaurants, but one enchanting venue that needs to shoot to the top of your list is Ninive as the stunning Arabian-inspired tent has returned.

The tent reflects the design of an urban majlis and guests will feel as though they are dining in a Bedouin tent complete with fine wooden interiors and handcrafted fabrics.

Expect elegant tent drapes, green foliage, carpets and more, all illuminated in a golden hue by beautiful Arabian-style lanterns.

The best news? You won’t have to travel far to enjoy this experience, as it is set in the heart of Dubai’s financial district at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

The tent will remain open throughout the summer opening at 6pm until 2am on Sunday to Thursday, and 6pm until 3am on Friday and Saturday.

This summer, Ninive is also introducing a chef’s signature menu offering an authentic taste of the Middle East. You will indulge in dishes that draw inspiration from the region’s most beloved cuisines, including North Africa, Iraq, Turkey, and Morocco.

The Chef’s Signature set menu showcases mouthwatering options such as spicy eggplant dip, kibbeh, kebabs and tagines. It will cost Dhs250 per person, and it is available from Sunday to Wednesday.

You can pair your meal with a selection of inspired cocktails, teas, and mocktails, and even enjoy shisha as you soak in the relaxing yet vibrant ambience.

For bookings, call 04 326 6105 or email the team on book@ninive.ae

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily over summer, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 2am and Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, Dhs250 per person for signature menu (avail Sun to Wed), Tel: (0)4 326 6105. ninive.ae

Images: Supplied