Stargazers in the UAE, you’re in for a treat as one of the biggest meteor showers of the year is taking place this month in August.

Called the Perseids Meteor Shower, the celestial event is truly special as it features around 50 to 100 meteors streaking across the skies every hour. The jaw-dropping spectacle can be best seen on Monday, August 12, 2024.

But why does this mesmerising event take place…

Well, * puts on glasses*… it happens because the Earth is passing through the debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle – a large periodic comet which last passed close to Earth in 1992.

And how do I see these shooting stars?

Well, okay we know we told you to look up, but it isn’t that easy… unless you’re in the desert.

Most comets aren’t very obvious to the naked eye, but this can be for several reasons. One is that it is passing by too far from the earth. Another reason is that they are just too faint to be seen as we are surrounded by bright city lights – in other words, the light pollution makes them almost disappear into the sky.

This is why it’s probably best to dress warm, pack up some treats and head to the desert to spot them.

If you want to go with the professionals…

Dubai Astronomy Group usually has events led by professionals on the night they think the comets will best be seen. They will have all the specialised equipment for your viewing pleasure, and they will even host a mini presentation and will answer all your burning questions.

The astronomy group will make the event announcement via their social media, so if you’re keen, make sure you follow them. You’ll have to be quick to sign up though, as spots are usually limited.

If you want to head to Sharjah, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre is also hosting an event on August 12 where you can see the dazzling display. The event takes place from 7pm to 12am where you can enjoy a campsite against the background of the Mleiha desert. There will be additional activities, and you can even observe the moon through telescopes. To keep you well-fuelled throughout the event, there will be meals and beverages. For more information and to book, email the team on mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae

Featured image: Getty Images