All hail the taxicab…

Whistle, wave, stand around glancing at your wristwatch – and you’ll soon have one of these pull up to the curb beside you. A medium, a convenience, and what’s evolved into an essential trope of popular culture, this ubiquitous part of our daily lives continues to populate the planet as a seemingly basic, regular form of public transportation. Enter this wonder-on-wheels in its various shapes, sizes and hues, that almost irreplaceably continues to make its mark globally, despite the rise of tech startups that’ve taken the industry by storm.

Here’s a look at some of the most iconic versions of the taxicab from around the world.

New York City

You might’ve seen them in the Big Apple, and if you’ve never been, we’re willing to bet you’ve seen a dozen movies featuring them. One of the most recognizable symbols of the rumbling beast that NYC is, the iconic yellow Crown Vic is a vital cog that gets movers, shakers and history makers from A to B – whether they’re getting to Wall Street, the Empire State Building or JFK International.

London

The London taxi is next in our line of iconic taxi types, with these black cabs, or Hackney Carriages comprising a vital part of this classic city’s bustling streets. A quick glance at the history of these vehicles has us learning that while the black theme was never a requirement, that’s just how they were painted since the end of WWII – before becoming a mainstay. With plenty of legroom and a retro charm like none other, we’re big fans.

India

Some people call it an “auto”, and some a “rickshaw” – either way, this three-wheeled wonder has a pulse of its own and a dogged determination to beat rush hour traffic. Resident or first-time tourist, hop in one, watch the driver flip the meter on, and if older models still operate, watch the driver grab the lever in an iconic move that signals the start of your foray through traffic. In Thailand, they’re called tuk-tuks, and these descendants of the mighty Vespa tend to cruise, in comparison to the little pocket rockets on the streets of India.

Mexico City

We’re all about pop culture, flashy colours and iconic brands, and we get all of these rolled into one with Mexico’s VW Beetle taxi cabs. While these were phased out over a decade ago, they still get an honourable mention and despite being a very snug coupe designed to ferry passengers and their belongings around town, the Beetle is a timeless addition to any list of autos simply due to its aesthetic and cult-like following around the globe.

Havana

Classic cars prowl the streets of this Cuban city ferrying city dwellers and tourists around town, and we can confirm this has happened to us – in a pink Cadillac no less. Keep an eye out for other timeless beauties, including vintage Plymouths, Oldsmobiles and other makes you’d only see at an auto show otherwise. No power steering, no lane assist, no parking sensors – just classic engineering and old-school driving skills that will make parallel-parking in your next-gen wheels seem like a breeze when you’re back.

Throwing it back with these taxi-themed capers

Taxi Driver (1976)

This timeless Scorsese x De Niro collab, although close to 50 years old, remains one of the most iconic titles in world cinema. Robert de Niro plays a depressed 26-year-old Vietnam vet, operating as a cab driver on the streets of New York City and figuring life out. Look out for a great performance from a teenage Jodie foster, and Wizard’s words of advice.

Taxi (2004)

Another taxi-themed production, but one powered by comedic mayhem – Jimmy Fallon plays a diligent NYC cop who simply cannot drive. Enter Queen Latifah as Belle, a skilled cabbie who becomes his sidekick (or is it the other way around?) and helps bust an adrenaline-soaked, high-speed heist.

Crazy Taxi (1999)

Yes, the game you once played on your PC. This Sega-developed franchise was a fun addition to the never-ending duels featuring sonic booms and street racing that game developers started churning out endlessly at the turn of the millennium. While this is only available as recently as on PS3 and XBOX 360, you sure can enjoy a walkthrough on YouTube and feel what it was like to rip through town in a classic yellow cab and live out your wheelman fantasies. You can also pick up and drop off customers, if you want to. I’m watching the video as I type this out and I’ll tell you laughs are guaranteed.