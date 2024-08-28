Stay in your lane…

If you’re joining the new entrants of Dubai, there is some driving etiquette that is pretty important to note. We’re not saying that these are firm rules to follow, but it’s a few pointers that we would highly recommend being aware of.

Please note that this article is for satirical purposes after driving for an hour down Sheikh Zayed Road when it should have only taken about 20 minutes.

Here are the dos and don’ts of driving in Dubai

Do: Use your indicator

This is an obvious one, that goes without saying – an indicator is a core part of driving. Telling others on the road what your intentions are, is quite possibly the best way to ensure that everybody is safe and aware of their surroundings. In the wise words of my driving instructor “your car doesn’t have a DEWA bill, use your indicator.”

Don’t: Expect others to do the same

Unfortunately, the reality is, an indicator to many drivers is seen as more of a ‘suggestion.’ So please be sure when driving to drive with extra caution and awareness of knowing exactly what every driver on the road is planning on doing while they’re driving.

Do: Remember to top up your Salik

Salik is the toll system used here in Dubai, and it is an integral part of maintaining the impeccable infrastructure that we are all so privileged to use. Dubai roads don’t have potholes, our lanes are always visible and the street lights always work. This is all thanks to paying the toll (Salik) when driving on these roads.

Don’t: Drive on toll roads

For no reason other than, they are too busy. The traffic is already manic in the city, so avoiding these roads and lightening the congestion across the board is really more of a civic duty than anything else.

Do: Remember to be in the correct lane

Again, driving 101, changing lanes in time to be in the correct lane for your turn-off is an integral part of ensuring that everybody is driving safely.

Don’t: Change lanes at the very last minute when you realise you’re in the wrong lane

I get it, sometimes you are driving a new route for the first time and you’re unsure of what lane to be in. But that is where the beauty in apps like Waze comes in. Your maps app will tell you exactly which lane to be in at what time. Please don’t try and cut across 4 lanes of traffic because your exit is now 100 metres away and you don’t want to miss it.

Do: Avoid driving in front of a Nissan Patrol

For your health, safety and mental stability – just move out of the way. You’re doing everybody a service here. Sometimes it’s unavoidable, but climb the pavement if you must (please don’t this is satire.)

Don’t: Be surprised when they flash you

Ah yes, a bright light being shone into the rearview and side mirrors is exactly what will alert someone to move out of the way and is in no case distracting to the driver.

Do: Avoid tailgating

There is a safe driving distance for a reason, it is to ensure the safety of all passengers. Tailgating is an extremely dangerous sport that plenty of drivers in Dubai partake in. Instead of simply overtaking someone safely and driving dangerously after doing so – it seems like the much smarter option to gain 15 seconds of travel time by driving right up behind the car in front of you.

Don’t: Move out of the way when someone behind you is

Driving in Dubai is all about confidence. So stand your ground, remember to assert yourself and be in your own power. But also don’t be surprised if I break-check you. But do not move out of the way, you have just as much right to be on the road as anybody else.

Do: Wait in traffic like the rest of us

Traffic is inevitable when there are so many cars on the road, queuing to take an exit will happen at some point and when all of the lanes are back to back, it’s best to exhibit some patience and wait in line.

Don’t: Cut in the very front of the traffic queue

You do not actively contribute to lightening the traffic load by speeding past the queue and forcing your way into the line. In fact it makes it more difficult for everybody else, because this is part of why there is traffic – trying to cut in to “avoid” it only makes it worse.

